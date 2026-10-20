Leptospirosis cases down by more than half in recent weeks

Leptospirosis cases fell by 55 percent in the latest two-week monitoring period, while the number of provinces and highly urbanized cities flagged for the disease dropped from 46 to six, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

The DOH recorded 1,159 cases from Sept. 17-30, down from 2,570 cases reported from Sept. 3-16, according to its epidemiological report as of Oct. 14.

Despite the decline, cumulative cases reached 13,530 as of Oct. 14, up 47 percent from 9,188 recorded during the same period in 2025.

The case fatality rate, however, fell to 5.41 percent from 10.37 percent in 2025.

“Despite the continuous decline in cases, the Department shall continue to monitor subsequent morbidity weeks to ensure that the downward trend will continue,” the DOH said.

The agency has intensified public advisories on avoiding contact with floodwater and seeking early medical consultation. It is also coordinating with its Centers for Health Development to assess local needs, provide technical assistance and maintain supplies of doxycycline, particularly in flood-prone and high-risk areas.

Government health facilities continue to provide consultations, treatment and referrals, assess bed capacity and service needs, and prepare for possible surges in cases.

Eligible patients may also receive assistance through the Zero Balance Billing policy, the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program and applicable Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) benefits.

In a memorandum dated Oct. 6, the chair of the Task Force for EREID and Other Outbreak-Prone Infectious Diseases directed Centers for Health Development to promptly notify local government units flagged for the disease, disseminate DOH-recommended measures and facilitate coordination.

Several centers have reported stepped-up surveillance, case investigations, outbreak monitoring and timely reporting, along with technical assistance, health education campaigns and the distribution or prepositioning of medicines and diagnostic kits. (Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA)