Leptospirosis cases seen surging in next 2 weeks

THE Department of Health (DOH) said it expects cases of the flood-borne disease to surge further over the next two weeks following continuous rains and flooding.

“The Department ensures continued monitoring of leptospirosis cases in the country,” said the DOH in a statement.

“An increase in cases is expected over the next two weeks following the rains and flooding,” it added.

Currently, the DOH said more than 500 individuals are admitted to different hospitals in Metro Manila due to leptospirosis.

“There are 521 patients admitted to DOH hospitals in Metro Manila,” said the department.

Based on the latest data as of August 26, a total of 5,486 leptospirosis cases have been reported nationwide.

“This is 23 percent lower than the 7,163 cases recorded during the same period last year,” said the DOH.

With cases still expected to increase, the DOH said leptospirosis Fast Lanes have been opened in 33 DOH hospitals in Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The department said DOH hospitals are also ready to coordinate appropriate referrals to prevent an influx of patients into only a few hospitals.

The health department also assured the public that sufficient hospital beds have been allocated for leptospirosis patients.

The DOH said it has also deployed additional health professionals to help attend to leptospirosis cases. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)