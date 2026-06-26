Leptospirosis cases up by 6%

THE Department of Health (DOH) is reporting a slight increase in leptospirosis cases in the country amid the rainy season.

In a social media post, the DOH said there were a total of 2,177 leptospirosis cases reported during the period of January 1 to June 6.

"This is a six percent increase from the 2,046 leptospirosis cases during the same period in 2025," said the DOH.

It noted that majority of the leptospirosis cases involved farmers, as well as those frequently wading in flood water.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted by animals, such as rodents and other vermin, as well as their waste products, like urine and feces, through contaminated soil, floodwater, and vegetation.

The DOH said leptospirosis can be prevented by avoiding swimming or wading in flood water, or use boots and gloves.

Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, calf-muscle pain, reddish eyes as well as yellowish body discoloration, dark-colored urine, light stools, low urine output, and severe headache.

The DOH said those with symptoms of leptospirosis should seek early consultation from physicians and take antibiotics duly prescribed by a doctor. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)