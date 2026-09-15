Leptospirosis cases up from 2025

THERE are more leptospirosis cases reported this year compared to the same period in 2025.

This was according to the Department of Health (DOH), as a total of 8,317 leptospirosis cases have been recorded since January 1.

"The total cases stand at a slight increase of 14% compared to the same period last year, with 7,280 cases," said the DOH.

The increase in leptospirosis cases is even higher in recent weeks following the torrential rains and widespread flooding.

Data released by the DOH showed that a total of 2,374 leptospirosis cases were recorded during the period of August 9 to 22.

"There is an observed 332% increase in growth rate compared to the 550 cases from July 26 to August 8, 2026," said the DOH.

The health department noted that the National Capital Region, Central Luzon and Calabarzon contributed to the majority of the leptospirosis cases.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon are the same areas highly affected by the recent flooding.

Of the cumulative leptospirosis cases, a total of 5,071, or 61 percent, were due to flood exposure.

The DOH also noted that 81 percent of the leptospirosis cases, or 6,761, were male. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)