Leptospirosis: Key statistics and how to prevent it

IN THE wake of successive typhoons that struck the Philippines in September, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a concerning rise in leptospirosis cases on October 18, 2024. This increase underscores the ongoing public health challenges faced in the aftermath of natural disasters.

Key statistics

Recent surge: From September 8 to 21, the DOH recorded 774 new cases of leptospirosis. This figure is double the 381 new cases reported during the previous period from August 25 to September 7.

Yearly trends: The total number of leptospirosis cases for 2024 has reached 5,835, marking a 16 percent increase compared to 5,050 cases during the same period last year.

Fatalities: There have been 509 reported deaths due to leptospirosis, which is 11 percent lower than the 570 deaths recorded in the same timeframe last year.

Health advisory

With more typhoons and flooding anticipated for the remainder of 2024, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged the public to take precautions against leptospirosis.

Avoid floodwaters: Individuals are strongly advised to stay away from floodwaters whenever possible.

Protective measures: If entering floodwaters is unavoidable, it’s essential to wear closed and protective footwear. Additionally, washing any exposed skin after contact can help reduce the risk of infection.

Seek medical attention: Herbosa emphasized the importance of seeking medical consultation promptly, even if there are no visible wounds or symptoms of leptospirosis. He said: "It is better to be healthy after a visit to the health center than be admitted later for dialysis at a hospital because of leptospirosis."

Understanding leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that can occur when individuals come into contact with contaminated water, particularly in flood-affected areas.

Symptoms can range from mild flu-like signs to severe illness, emphasizing the need for awareness and proactive health measures. (SunStar Philippines)