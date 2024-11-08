Less than half of LGUs in Philippines with Pesos

NEARLY a decade since the passage of the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) Law, less than half of the country's local government units (LGUs) has institutionalized their respective Pesos.

Data provided by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) showed that only 49.8 percent of the 1,592 LGUs have had their Pesos institutionalized.

"As of the first semester of 2024, there are 794 institutionalized LGU-based Pesos across the country," said DOLE in a statement.

Under the Peso Law, all provinces, cities, and municipalities must have their own Peso, which shall be operated and maintained by LGUs.

The labor department, however, clarified that the timetable for the complete establishment of Pesos in all LGUs is not immediate.

"We are 0.2 percent shy of the targeted 50 percent institutionalization by the end of the year 2024," said DOLE.

The agency said, though, it is still looking to expedite the institutionalization of all Pesos nationwide.

It said this is because institutionalizing Pesos shall ensure their long-term sustainability.

"The department aims to provide more accessible job matching and job search assistance to Filipinos, especially those in remote areas," said DOLE.

To note, Pesos are mandated to encourage employers to submit on a regular basis a list of job vacancies in their respective establishments in order to facilitate the exchange of labor market information between job seekers and employers by providing employment information services to job seekers. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)