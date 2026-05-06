Leviste, Recto trade corruption allegations

BATANGAS First District Representative Leandro Leviste said on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, that it was CWS party-list Representative Edwin Gardiola who funded the 2025 campaign of the Batangas Governor Vilma Santos, the wife of Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

In a privilege speech, Leviste also accused Gardiola of spending around P1 billion to campaign Santos and her eldest son Luis Manzano, who lost his bid for vice governor of Batangas.

“Kung totoo ito, ang susunod na tanong ay: Bakit si Gardiola gumastos ng mahigit P1 bilyong piso para sa mga Recto?” he said.

(If this is true, the next question is: Why did Gardiola spend more than P1 billion for the Rectos?)

“Bakit si Gardiola at gumagastos ng mahigit P1 billion para sa mga Recto? Ito ba ay pagkakaibigan lang o may ginagawa ba si Ralph Recto as Cabinet secretary of the Republic of the Philippines para mapaggastos ng ganito si Gardiola?” he added.

(Why is Gardiola spending more than P1 billion for the Rectos? Is this merely friendship, or is Ralph Recto, as a Cabinet secretary of the Republic of the Philippines, doing something that would prompt Gardiola to spend this much?)

Leviste also claimed getting a business partnership offer from Gardiola along with Recto for road projects.

“Inalok ako ni Congressman Gardiola na mag-partner sa kanya at kay Secretary Recto sa pagne-negosyo sa DPWH sa aking distrito, sa sistema daw na ginagawa nila sa Lipa at ibang mga bayan: Tukuyin ang mga lugar para sa mga ‘road opening’; sabihan ko daw sila pag meron akong nakita para makasama sila sa bilihan ng lupa; kayang tumulong sa pagpondo ng mga proyekto si Secretary Recto dahil siya ay nasa Gabinete; at si Cong. Gardiola din ay malakas sa DPWH, at maaaring siya na din ang bahala sa contractor,” he said.

(Congressman Gardiola offered me to be his partner, together with Secretary Recto, in doing business with the DPWH in my district, following the system they allegedly use in Lipa and other towns: identify areas for “road openings”; inform them whenever I spot any so they can join in buying the land; Secretary Recto can help fund the projects since he is part of the Cabinet; and Congressman Gardiola is also influential in the DPWH, and he could even take charge of the contractor.)

Recto’s son and Batangas Sixth District Representative Ryan Recto confronted Leviste over his claims, saying his accusations were baseless, tagging it as “fake news.”

House Deputy Speaker and Iloilo First District Representative Janette Garin asked Leviste if he has documentary evidences to support his claims.

In response, Leviste said he “doesn’t know for sure what happened.”

“Pinaparating ko lang ang sinabi sa akin at medyo mataas ang figure na natatanggap ko, baka naman P300, P400, P500 million lang ang ginastos sa eleksyon. Don’t take it from me. Magpatawag tayo ng pagdinig at lahat ng mga Batangueno, pwedeng sumagot,” he said.

(I am just relaying what was told to me, and the figures I received are quite high -- maybe only P300, P400, or P500 million was spent on the election. Don’t take it from me. Let’s call for a hearing, and all Batangueños may respond.)

The members of the House voted in favor of Garin’s motion to delete in the records the part of Leviste’s privilege speech that are not backed by documentary evidence.

In response, Recto in a statement took a jab at Leviste, tagging him as “liar, attention seeker and lack of intelligence and love.”

Recto accused Leviste of trying to bribe him with the amount of P400 million to encourage his opponent during the 2025 polls to step back.

Leviste, son of Senator Loren Legarda, ran as an independent candidate and eventually won as congressman for the First District of Batangas during the 2025 polls, against reelectionist Eric Buhain.

“Tinanggihan ko ito. Noong sumunod na linggo, hindi pa siya nakontento. Inalok niya kami ng P1 bilyon para sa pag-urong ni Governor Vi upang siya ang humalili. Umiiyak ang nanay niya habang ginagawa niya ito. Muli, tinanggihan ko ito. Nakakainsulto. Nakakagalit. Tanging ang respeto ko sa kaniyang ina bilang dating kasamahan sa trabaho ang naging dahilan para hindi ko siya isiwalat at kasuhan. Alam ng nanay niya na hindi ko nagustuhan ang usapang ito, kaya’t humingi ng tawad sa akin,” said Recto.

(I refused it. The following week, he still was not satisfied. He offered us P1 billion for Governor Vi to withdraw so he could take her place. His mother was crying while he was doing this. Again, I refused. It was insulting. It was infuriating. Only my respect for his mother, as a former colleague at work, stopped me from exposing and filing charges against him. His mother knew that I did not approve of this arrangement, so she apologized to me.)

Recto fired back at Leviste, saying he was the one who engineered a massive vote-buying operation in Batangas.

He said the young lawmaker is eyeing to amass thousands of hectares of sugarcane farm in Nasugbu.

“Wala akong kakayahang pagbigyan ang isang maituturing na agaw-lupa. Tinanggihan ko ulit ito. Hindi ko siya pinatawag sa mga pulong. Siya at kampo nya ang parating nangungulit na magkaharap kami. Kaya niya ginagawa ito ay para malunod ang kanyang P24 bilyon na utang na resulta ng kanyang ghost solar projects — ang kanyang pinakamalaking budol sa pamahalaan at sambayanang Pilipino,” said Recto.

(I do not have the ability to accommodate someone who can be considered a land grabber. I refused it again. I did not summon him to meetings. It was he and his camp who kept insisting that we meet face to face. The reason he is doing this is to offset his P24 billion debt, which allegedly resulted from his ghost solar projects — his biggest scam against the government and the Filipino people.)

The little president also accused Leviste of using his money to destroy his reputation and for running an AI operation, factory of lies and troll farms to destroy the entire administration.

Recto denied having business ties with Gardiola, who had been his political rival over the years, as well as involvement in ghost infrastructure projects.

“This is a bitter brat. Prone to tantrums, even badmouthing the woman who gave birth to him in front of many people. Sa tatlumpung taon ko sa serbisyo, ngayon lang ako nakaharap ng isang taong ganito — mas ganid, mas tuso, manlalansin, at kayang isangtabi ang katotohanan para lamang sa pansariling kapakinabanangan (In my 30 years of public service, it is only now that I have encountered someone like this — more greedy, more cunning, deceptive, and willing to set aside the truth for personal gain). He is a deranged and dangerous person who will even skin his loved ones, and use their skin to drumbeat his empty achievements to feed his narcissism,” he said.

“He is the leading national inventor of lies, and in a desperate move to escape accountability, is resorting to lies to divert the issue from his misdeeds. May mga mahahalagang hamon na nangangailangan ng ating buong atensyon at aksyon (There are important challenges that require our full attention and action). If he will not stop telling lies about me, it is tempting for me to start telling the truth about him,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)