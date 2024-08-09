Leyte mayor’s brother linked to murder in 2019 arrested

OPERATIVES of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Eastern Visayas arrested for murder on July 29, 2024, a brother of San Isidro, Leyte Mayor Remedio Veloso.

Nabbed was Emmanuel “Weng Weng” Veloso, who was involved in the shooting to death of Municipal Administrator Levi Aporbo Mabini in Barangay Capiñahan, San Isidro, Leyte on May 8, 2019, said NBI-Eastern Visayas Director Judge Jaime Santiago.

He said the case was transferred to Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 5 in Quezon City and a warrant for Weng Weng’s arrest was issued.

The NBI said that Weng Weng had been hiding for years after the shooting incident in 2019, but they were able to locate him and served the warrant on August 7 in Barangay Linao, San Isidro, Leyte.

The suspect was brought to the office of NBI-Eastern Visayas for standard booking procedures.

The NBI earlier filed the murder complaint against Weng Weng, Mayor Veloso, and two others for the killing of Mabini. Witnesses said the Velosos and two other suspects conspired to kill the municipal administrator.

The mayor’s camp, however, denied the charges, saying Mayor Veloso had nothing to do with the murder and it was politically motivated. (SunStar Cebu)