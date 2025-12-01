LGU offers P100K reward for village chief killers

The local government unit (LGU) of Masantol has offered a P100,000 reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of individuals behind the killing of Barangay Balibago Captain Jinqui “Boboy” Quiambao.

Mayor Danilo Guintu announced the reward during the necrological service held on Saturday, November 29, in honor of Quiambao’s life and public service.

The village chief was laid to rest on the same day.

“Bayu ya pu midala king tawli nang hantungan, memye tamu pung respetu at kapasalamatan king meging bie at serbisyu nang Kap. Jinqui Quiambao ning Balibago,” Guintu said.

(Before he is laid to rest, we honor and thank Kapitan Jinqui Quiambao for his life and service.)

Guintu earlier condemned the attack on Quiambao, who was reportedly going home from the mayor’s birthday celebration.

The mayor has ordered the town police to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and arrest the suspects.

“Panalangin mi pu, ning buung Balen Masantol, ing hustisya para kang Kap. Jinqui Quiambao,” he added.

(We, the entire municipality of Masantol, pray for justice for Kap. Jinqui Quiambao.