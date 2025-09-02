LGU, private hospitals told: Settle unpaid HEAs immediately

WITH the P6.767 billion funds now made available, the Department of Health (DOH) urged local government units (LGUs) and private hospitals on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, to immediately settle the Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of their medical frontliners immediately.

In a short statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they are hoping that their private and LGU counterparts will no longer delay the release of the HEAs.

"Tayo po ay nagpapaalala sa ating mga LGU at private hospitals o clinics na siguraduhing mabilis at maayos ang pagbayad sa mga health and care workers pagkatanggap ng pondo mula sa DOH," said Herbosa.

(We remind our LGUs and private hospitals or clinics to ensure the prompt and proper payment of health and care workers upon receiving funds from the DOH.)

The health chief issued the call after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released the Special Allotment Release Order (Saro) amounting to P6.767 billion.

The amount is equivalent to the remaining balance of the HEAs, which are provided to those who served as frontliners during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Herbosa assured that the DOH will quickly release the HEAs of their own healthcare workers.

"Tulad noong nakaraang taon, nakita natin na sa loob lamang ng humigit-kumulang dalawang buwan pagkalabas ng Saro ay nababayaran agad ng DOH ang mga pending claims ng ating mga health and care workers na kwalipikado para sa benepisyo," he said.

(Just like last year, we saw that within only about two months after the release of the Saro, the DOH was able to immediately pay the pending claims of our health and care workers who are qualified for the benefits.)

"Basta rehistrado na ay dapat makuha agad ang HEA (As long as they are registered, they should immediately receive the HEA)," added Herbosa.

Under the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act, public and private health care workers who served during the Covid-19 pandemic are entitled to HEAs.

Those with high risk exposure are entitled to P9,000 monthly HEA, followed by P6,000 monthly HEA for those at medium risk exposure, while those with low risk exposure are entitled to P3,000 monthly allowance. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)