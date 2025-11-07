LGUs told to complete evacuation by Nov. 9 as Uwan nears

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday called on local government units to complete preemptive or mandatory evacuation of residents in high-risk communities by Sunday, ahead of a potential super typhoon barreling toward Luzon.

“We are calling on all local chief executives to complete the evacuation of residents in high-risk areas no later than Sunday. Early evacuation saves lives,” the agency said in a statement.

This came after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered heightened disaster response preparations to ensure the safety of residents in areas that may be affected by incoming tropical cyclone Fung-wong (international name).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Fung-wong may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility by late Friday or early Saturday and will be locally named Uwan, the 21st cyclone to hit the country this year.

It may rapidly intensify into a super typhoon before making landfall over Northern or Central Luzon early next week.

The DILG also reminded LGUs to prepare evacuation centers with sufficient supplies and power sources, and to ensure the proper management of evacuees.

It said continuous coordination with Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (RDRRMCs) and real-time public information campaigns are essential, particularly in communities vulnerable to flooding, landslides, and storm surges.

The DILG likewise ordered the enforcement of a no-sailing policy and the suspension of tourism and outdoor activities in areas at risk.

LGUs were also instructed to mobilize equipment and personnel for road clearing and ensure unimpeded access for emergency and relief operations.

“We cannot be complacent. The next 48 hours are crucial for preparedness. We urge everyone to stay informed, follow local advisories, and cooperate with authorities,” it added. (PNA)