LGUs told to fast-track telco permits or face sanctions

MANILA – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed local government units (LGUs) to speed up the processing of permits and clearances for telecommunications and internet infrastructure to support the country’s digital transformation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DILG said the directive supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s push for stronger digital connectivity, especially in underserved and remote areas, as part of the country’s economic recovery and digital transformation under the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) vision.

In Memorandum Circular 2025-090 issued on Monday, the DILG reminded provincial governors, city and municipal mayors, and punong barangays to fully implement the streamlined permitting process under Executive Order (EO) 32 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

EO 32 requires simplified and standardized procedures for the construction, installation, and repair of telecom and internet facilities to eliminate red tape and delays.

LGUs must adopt the IRR through local ordinances and ensure that permits such as building, locational, fire safety, excavation, and barangay clearances are processed within prescribed timelines. They are also mandated to set up One-Stop Shops to consolidate frontline services and reduce bottlenecks.

The DILG warned that officials who delay or complicate the process may face penalties under Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018. Sanctions include suspension, dismissal, fines of up to PHP2 million, and even imprisonment. Grave misconduct or gross neglect of duty related to this mandate carries dismissal from service even on the first offense.

The agency also urged service providers and the public to report irregularities in the issuance of permits. Complaints will be investigated and acted upon, while DILG regional offices will closely monitor LGU compliance and extend guidance to ensure proper implementation.

Suspension order served

Meanwhile, the DILG has ensured the proper observance of succession rules in Nueva Ecija after the Office of the Ombudsman implemented the suspension of Governor Aurelio Umali for issuing quarry permits without the required clearances.

To maintain stability in the province, the DILG immediately reminded Vice Governor Gil Raymond Umali of his automatic assumption as Acting Governor. Eduardo Jose Joson VII, the first-ranked Sangguniang Panlalawigan member, was also designated as Acting Vice Governor. These measures guarantee the uninterrupted delivery of public service to the people of Nueva Ecija.

The DILG Regional Office 3 (Central Luzon) was directed to validate the fact of implementation, and their report confirmed that the suspension had been duly served, as evidenced by Governor Umali’s filing of a motion for reconsideration.

“The law must be respected, and the people must always be served. This is the assurance of the DILG: that accountability will be upheld while ensuring that no Filipino is left behind in the delivery of essential services,” the DILG said in a statement. (PNA)