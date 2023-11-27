Discovering a gem in Legazpi Village: A closer look at Citadines Hotel in Makati, Philippines

NESTLED in the heart of Legazpi Village in Makati, the Citadines Hotel stands as a convenient, no-fuss hotel that promises sophistication and comfort, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and warm Filipino hospitality. This vibrant and bustling district of Makati is renowned for its upscale lifestyle, which is home to the world’s luxury brands and is called Greenbelt Makati home, making it an ideal location for both business and leisure travelers seeking a distinctive stay in the Philippines.
Chic Accommodations:
110 Benavides Citadines Hotel in Legazpi Village boasts a range of meticulously designed accommodations that cater to the diverse needs of its guests. From stylish studios to spacious one-bedroom suites, each room is thoughtfully appointed with contemporary furnishings and cutting-edge technology. Netflix is available in the bedrooms, fast internet connection as well. The seamless integration of comfort and functionality creates an inviting atmosphere for guests to unwind after a day of exploration or business meetings. The best thing about Citadines Benavidez would be the presence of kitchenettes in the rooms and a good standard-size fridge. The kitchen is complete with pots, cooking ware, and dishwashing soap, making Citadines also ideal not just for staycations but also for long-term stays. The bathrooms come with a full kit of bathroom amenities from vanity kits, toothbrushes, shower gel, shampoo and conditioner.
Strategic Location:
One of the hotel's standout features is its strategic location. Situated in Legazpi Village, guests are within walking distance of key business hubs, shopping centers and cultural attractions. Whether you're a corporate traveler attending meetings in the central business district or a leisure seeker eager to explore nearby landmarks, Citadines Benavidez provides unparalleled convenience.
Amenities:
Citadines Hotel takes pride in its state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the overall guest experience. Fitness enthusiasts can maintain their workout routines in the well-equipped gym, while those seeking relaxation can indulge in the hotel’s infinity pool which overlooks the city of Makati, Laguna de Bay and even Sierra Madre mountains. Additionally, the hotel's function room provides a conducive environment for corporate travelers, equipped with the latest technology to facilitate seamless work processes which can seat about 30 people and is also located at the rooftop of the hotel.
There is a mini golf putting and some ping pong if you want to burn off some calories.
Impeccable Service:
At the heart of Citadines Hotel's charm is its commitment to delivering impeccable service. The staff's warm and attentive approach creates a home-away-from-home ambiance, making guests feel truly welcome. Whether it's assistance with travel arrangements, local recommendations, or any specific requests, the dedicated team at Citadines Hotel ensures that every guest's stay is memorable. They have a very attractive coffee bar by the reception which is already becoming Citadines’ signature. Also, you can get a peanut cookie or two when checking in at the reception.
Makati’s Weekend Tapestry:
Beyond the confines of the hotel, Legazpi Village itself adds a layer of cultural richness to the guest experience. Art galleries, boutiques, and vibrant street life characterize this neighborhood, providing visitors with a taste of the dynamic local culture. Citadines Hotel serves as the perfect base to immerse oneself in the lively tapestry of Legazpi Village. Sundays are perfect as the Legaspi Sunday market is in full swing from morning up to 2 p.m. where one can grab a bite, buy plants, indulge in pizza and enjoy some dishes from the many food vendors at the market.
Citadines Benavidez in Legazpi Village, Makati stands as a testament to the fusion of modern luxury and cultural richness. Whether you're in town for business or leisure, the hotel's chic accommodations, strategic location, delectable dining options, state-of-the-art facilities, and impeccable service create an unforgettable experience in the heart of Manila's vibrant district.
***
Follow me on Twitter @madameheiding
Instagram @madameheiding
Tiktok @missheiding
Youtube: Miss Heidi Ng