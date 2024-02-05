Find romance in paradise at Four Points Palawan, Puerto Princesa

The Suite Escape package combines the elements of a perfect two-night romantic retreat. This all-inclusive offer comes with a suite room for two and a complimentary breakfast for two adults at the all-day dining restaurant Evolution.

To sweeten the deal, guests are also granted P5,000 worth of hotel credit, which can be used for meals, spa services, or airport transfers. From a couple’s massage and drinks at the sunken pool bar to late-night snacks in bed and worry-free drives from the city, this extra perk is perfect for a fun, flirty itinerary full of spontaneous turns.

No romantic getaway is complete without that dreamy dinner serenaded by the sounds of the sea. The Suite Escape package comes with a one-time 4-course dinner with a bottle of Prosecco for two adults at Evolution all-day dining restaurant.

Whether you’re rekindling your love or sparking something new, you’ll find romance in paradise at Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa. The rate starts at PhP 24,000++ for a 2-night stay for two adults.

For more information about Four Points by Sheraton Puerto Princesa Palawan, call (048) 550 9000 or visit FourPointsPalawan.com. Terms and conditions apply. (PR)