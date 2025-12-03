Ng: A one of a kind celebrity bazaar this weekend at Greenfield District

A PURPOSEFUL weekend awaits champions of healthy lifestyles, pet lovers, and environmental warriors at Celebrity Wellness Weekend (CWW) 2025, happening from December 5 to 7 at the Food Truck Fest in Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City.

Around 30 celebrities, online personalities, and athletes who represent different aspects of wellness will join the event.

These include Alice Dixson, who stays in shape by regular exercise and healthy eating, Danica Sotto-Pingris, a celebrity mom who is also a furmom to at least seven dogs, Rufa Mae Quinto, who has always shown that laughter is the best medicine, and Antoinette Taus, who has found fulfillment in advocating for the environment.

Sports enthusiasts and athletes Lance de Castro, Bang Nita, and Marc Pingris will also grace the event.

They will also be joined by other celebrity sellers—Maja Salvador, Andrea del Rosario, Rita Daniela, Ara Mina, Sam Pinto and Ryza Cenon, who will be selling their healthy drinks, snacks, personal brands, and pre-loved items.

It is timely that Greenfield District is hosting its fourth Celebrity Wellness Weekend as its master planned community with open green spaces steadily attracts runners, yogis, and other wellness enthusiasts. In addition, Greenfield District is also the home to merchants that focus on mindful and healthy living, including dining spots, sports facilities, and wellness services.

Participating establishments at CWW are Pavilion’s Kalinong Wellness, offering free yoga classes for three days; Gameville Sports Bar hosting a free Zumba party; and the Mandaluyong City Fencing Club’s exhibition.

Meanwhile, the ever-viral Food Truck Fest that offers a diverse array of menus – from Filipino, Mexican, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Thai to Guamanian cuisines - will keep the participants fueled to join the activities. Customers may enjoy live performances by up-and-coming musicians Levii and Fitz Shioda.

