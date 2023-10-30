Ng: Discovery Samal is a slice of paradise

I TOOK a two-hour trip to Davao City and then a short ferry ride to Samal Island, located in the Davao Gulf. The island is renowned for its white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a wide array of marine life. I was going to spend several days checking out Discovery Samal, which is the newest resort hotel under the Discovery Hotels group. They also operate the famous Discovery Shores in Boracay, the Discovery Primea in Makati, and Club Paradise in Palawan. Now, their latest offering is Discovery Samal."
The resort takes full advantage of the island's natural splendor, offering guests a chance to immerse themselves in the sheer beauty of their surroundings. My check-in was met with fresh pomelo juice at the resort, after which I checked in to the room.
The Discovery touch
My suite was a combination of Filipino aesthetics with modern conveniences. I even got a Nespresso coffee machine in my room, with a beautiful balcony overlooking the lush verdant garden, with panoramic views of the Davao gulf, and the main hotel pool with its modern cabanas.
When they say that Discovery Resort hotels strive to deliver authentic experiences that are true to the locale and build hotel brands that inspire the modern traveler, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth, they truly take that goal to heart. My hotel room's shower even had a teak bench inside, making it incredibly convenient. The shower knobs were modern and easy to maneuver. I don't particularly like hotel showers with complicated knobs and tiny "hot" or "cold" signs.
My bed at the suite was a king size, and every afternoon, the Discovery staff will come and do turn down service. When they do turn down, they prepare your bed and even make a towel origami that they put on top of your bed -- it could be a dog, or a bear or an elephant. Best of all, the housekeeping lady brings in a wonderful keepsake for me to bring home- on my first day I was given Malagos chocolate. Malagos is a cocoa farm success story in Davao that produces its own bean to consumer chocolates, and supplies cocoa to a lot of manufacturers.On the second day, the housekeeping staff brought dried mangoes in cute containers that I could take home. On the third day, they presented me with mangosteen candies, as mangosteen is one of Davao's famous products. Best of all, I got to keep Pearl, their very fluffy Discovery bear that welcomed me to my room when I checked in.
One with Nature
I have say that Discovery Samal is one of the most architecturally impressive hotels I have ever stayed in, and I've experienced the luxury of hotels worldwide, from Aman to Four Seasons. This grand haven was brilliantly designed by Architect Ed Ledesma of ELL and beautifully adorned by interior designer Manny Samson of Emesaé Design Corp. Together, they've created a sprawling enclave of carefully curated meeting, dining, relaxation, and entertainment options in the country's premier Resort City. In fact, the biggest convention center in this part of the province is currently under construction at the resort. The expansive resort is a true sight to behold, from the lush greenery in the landscape to the tiles chosen in different parts of the hotel, to the very modern poolside furniture – every corner of this resort is Instagram-worthy.
Weddings and beyond
During my stay, the first ever wedding to be held at the Discovery chapel and a reception at the beach front was being prepared. I can see that this resort will be a very popular wedding venue. They intelligently built a chapel for this Catholic country, and their beachfront and poolside for Christian weddings or outdoor ceremonies are every photographer’s dream. With this natural ambience, it is truly one of the most romantic places to tie the knot.
Keep Swimming
Expansive infinity pools and a beautiful beach area – those are just two of the many things that made me fall in love with Discovery Samal. I had the opportunity to swim in two of the pools: the main hotel pool, located near their all-day cafe with a beautiful view of the Davao Gulf, and the second pool, which is closer to the restaurant called Morning Catch and the resort's hotel called Haribar. The pools can accommodate various depths for all types of travelers, from the little kiddies to the adults. Best of all? The pools are heated. One might think that no one needs a heated pool in this tropical weather, but trust me when I say this is a game changer. I have always looked at pools in Asia as nice to look at but still cold to swim in but the Discovery Samal pools are heated at the perfect temperature for an extended dip.
The resort also has the biggest stretch of resort beach in the whole of Samal Island.
Bask in the sun, take a crystal kayak, go paddle board, sip on refreshing beverages by the poolside and i highly recommend their cocktail made with pomelo fruit, or immerse in the pristine ocean waters. The water baby in you will be spoiled in Discovery Samal.
Discovery Samal’s beautiful natural beauty, top-notch room accommodations and service, and beautiful outdoor beach and pools is becoming one of my favorites in the Philippines so far.
Part 2 of my Discovery Samal experience on my next column.
