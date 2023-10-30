Ng: Discovery Samal is a slice of paradise

My suite was a combination of Filipino aesthetics with modern conveniences. I even got a Nespresso coffee machine in my room, with a beautiful balcony overlooking the lush verdant garden, with panoramic views of the Davao gulf, and the main hotel pool with its modern cabanas.

When they say that Discovery Resort hotels strive to deliver authentic experiences that are true to the locale and build hotel brands that inspire the modern traveler, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth, they truly take that goal to heart. My hotel room's shower even had a teak bench inside, making it incredibly convenient. The shower knobs were modern and easy to maneuver. I don't particularly like hotel showers with complicated knobs and tiny "hot" or "cold" signs.

My bed at the suite was a king size, and every afternoon, the Discovery staff will come and do turn down service. When they do turn down, they prepare your bed and even make a towel origami that they put on top of your bed -- it could be a dog, or a bear or an elephant. Best of all, the housekeeping lady brings in a wonderful keepsake for me to bring home- on my first day I was given Malagos chocolate. Malagos is a cocoa farm success story in Davao that produces its own bean to consumer chocolates, and supplies cocoa to a lot of manufacturers.On the second day, the housekeeping staff brought dried mangoes in cute containers that I could take home. On the third day, they presented me with mangosteen candies, as mangosteen is one of Davao's famous products. Best of all, I got to keep Pearl, their very fluffy Discovery bear that welcomed me to my room when I checked in.

One with Nature