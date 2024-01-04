Taiwan's 'Love Story' Travel Fair: A Spectacular Journey Begins

MANILA – The Taiwan Tourism Administration invites you to embark on an enchanting adventure with the kick-off of the “Panahon sa Taiwan: Ang Iyong Love Story” Travel Fair.

This two-day event, the first in a three-part series, is a testament to the enduring partnership between Taiwan and the Philippines as tourism allies.

Highlighting the occasion is the announcement of the newest Taiwan Tourism Ambassadors,

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, set against the backdrop of the unveiling of the latest Taiwan Tourism video.

This signifies the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

The newly appointed ambassadors, chosen for their popularity and influence in the Philippines, recently immersed themselves in Taiwan's rich culture during a visit last November.

Their firsthand experiences promise to resonate with Filipinos, fostering a deeper connection and promoting Taiwan's vibrant tourism industry to an even broader audience.

Taiwan Tourism Administration (formerly TTB) and Taiwan Tourism Administration TH (formerly TTBKL) are delighted to host the travel fair in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural

Office in the Philippines.

The event promises exclusive travel deals and promos from partner airlines, offering a perfect opportunity to plan your 2024 adventures.

The “Panahon sa Taiwan: Ang Iyong Love Story” Travel Fair provides more than just an opportunity to uncover fantastic deals; it’s also a chance to engage yourself in Taiwan’s culture through games, giveaways, and the insights shared by special guests recounting their latest

travel experiences in the country.

Be part of the celebration on January 6 and 7, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the SM MOA Music Hall.

Join us to commemorate the launch of "Panahon sa Taiwan: Ang Iyong Love Story" Travel Fair with Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, and witness the start of a captivating journey through the heart of Taiwan.

For updates and the latest promotions, visit their official website at https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/ (PR)