Lifting of Single Period of Confinement Policy: What it means for PhilHealth members

AS OF October 1, 2024, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has officially lifted its Single Period of Confinement policy, impacting how members can access benefits for hospital admissions related to the same medical condition.

Here’s what this change means for PhilHealth members and healthcare providers.

What was the Single Period of Confinement Policy?

The Single Period of Confinement policy was established during the Philippine Medicare era. It stipulated that if a patient was admitted and readmitted for the same illness or surgical procedure within 90 days, PhilHealth would only compensate for one admission.

This policy often left patients financially responsible for additional hospital stays, as claims could be denied for subsequent admissions within that timeframe.

Key changes with the policy lift

Coverage for readmissions: With the removal of this policy, PhilHealth members who are readmitted for the same illness within 90 days can now access benefits for each hospitalization.

Applies to all cases: PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma clarified that this change is not limited to specific medical conditions; it applies to all cases under the all-case rate payment schemes.

This means members can now avail themselves of benefits for any medical condition or surgical procedure that requires readmission.

Rationale behind the change

Ledesma said this policy revision is part of PhilHealth’s ongoing evaluation of its policies to ensure continuous coverage for patients, particularly those with recurring health issues.

He said PhilHealth aims to support its members during challenging times by delivering the benefits they deserve.

Implications for members and healthcare facilities

Financial relief for patients: The lifting of the policy provides significant financial relief for members who require multiple hospitalizations for the same condition, ensuring they are not burdened with full hospitalization costs.

Claims processing: Accredited healthcare facilities and medical professionals must adjust their claims processes accordingly, as the removal of the policy allows for multiple claims within the 90-day period for the same condition. (SunStar Philippines)