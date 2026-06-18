LIPAD welcomes Lufthansa's expansion plan in Clark

MANILA – Clark airport's operator, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation, on Wednesday welcomed Lufthansa Technik Philippines' expansion plan, strengthening Clark's position as an emerging aerospace hub.

Lufthansa will establish a new base maintenance facility at Clark International Airport (CRK). This will complement its existing operations in Manila, and expand the company's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities in Asia Pacific.

On Wednesday, LIPAD president Noel Manankil welcomed Lufthansa Technik chief executive officer Soeren Stark, chief Human Resources officer Janna Schumacher, and Lufthansa Technik Philippines president Holger Beck as they inspected the site.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines, a joint venture between Lufthansa Technik and MacroAsia Corporation, will develop the facility on a 157,000-square-meter site at CRK.

The new facility is expected to accommodate up to nine wide-body aircraft bays, and will begin operations in 2028.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines currently specializes in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of Airbus A330, A340, A350, and A380 aircraft, as well as Boeing 777 aircraft.

The Clark facility will add support for the Boeing 787, further expanding the company's service portfolio.

"This investment by Lufthansa Technik reflects the confidence global aviation leaders have in Clark International Airport and in the opportunities available in Central Luzon," Manankil said in a statement.

"Developments such as this demonstrate Clark's ability to accommodate world-class aviation operations," he added. (PNA)