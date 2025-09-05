Manila

LIST: Holidays for 2026

MALACAÑANG released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, the list of regular holidays and special nonworking days in the country for 2026.

Based on Proclamation 1006, which was signed Wednesday, September 3, by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, there will be 10 regular holidays, eight special non-working days, and one special working day.

The regular holidays in 2026 are as follows:

  • January 1 – New Year’s Day

  • April 2 – Maundy Thursday

  • April 3 – Good Friday

  • April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan

  • May 1 – Labor Day

  • June 12 – Independence Day

  • August 31 – National Heroes Day

  • November 30 – Bonifacio Day

  • December 25 – Christmas Day

  • December 30 – Rizal Day

Special non-working days:

  • February 17 – Chinese New Year

  • April 4 – Black Saturday

  • August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day

  • November 1 – All Saints’ Day

  • November 2 – All Souls’ Day

  • December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

  • December 24 – Christmas Eve

  • December 31 – Last day of the year

Special working day:

  • February 25 – Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary

As to the national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha, Malacañang said that proclamations will be issued once the approximate dates have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar as recommended by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

The Department of Labor and Employment has been tasked to issue the implementing guidelines for the proclamation, which is expected to take effect immediately. (LRM)

