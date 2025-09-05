LIST: Holidays for 2026

MALACAÑANG released on Thursday, September 4, 2025, the list of regular holidays and special nonworking days in the country for 2026.
Based on Proclamation 1006, which was signed Wednesday, September 3, by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, there will be 10 regular holidays, eight special non-working days, and one special working day.
The regular holidays in 2026 are as follows:
January 1 – New Year’s Day
April 2 – Maundy Thursday
April 3 – Good Friday
April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan
May 1 – Labor Day
June 12 – Independence Day
August 31 – National Heroes Day
November 30 – Bonifacio Day
December 25 – Christmas Day
December 30 – Rizal Day
Special non-working days:
February 17 – Chinese New Year
April 4 – Black Saturday
August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1 – All Saints’ Day
November 2 – All Souls’ Day
December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
December 24 – Christmas Eve
December 31 – Last day of the year
Special working day:
February 25 – Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary
As to the national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha, Malacañang said that proclamations will be issued once the approximate dates have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar as recommended by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.
The Department of Labor and Employment has been tasked to issue the implementing guidelines for the proclamation, which is expected to take effect immediately. (LRM)