LIST: November 2023 Agriculturists Licensure Exam results

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday, December 4, 2023, that 3,423 out of 10,014 examinees passed the Agriculturists Licensure Examination that was given in November 2023.

Ronn Adam Velasco Pontoy of Central Luzon State University topped the list of passers with a rating of 88 percent.

Below is the list of the top 10 passers: