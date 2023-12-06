LIST: November 2023 Agriculturists Licensure Exam results

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday, December 4, 2023, that 3,423 out of 10,014 examinees passed the Agriculturists Licensure Examination that was given in November 2023.
Ronn Adam Velasco Pontoy of Central Luzon State University topped the list of passers with a rating of 88 percent.
The PRC said that registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online on January 22-26, January 29-31 and February 1-2, 2024.
“Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” it said. (LMY)