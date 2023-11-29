LIST: November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination results

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on November 25, 2023, that 6,180 out of 18,582 passed the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering this month.

The results of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld for further verification of submitted documents and five were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations, the PRC added.

Here’s the list of the top 10 passers: