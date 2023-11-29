LIST: November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination results

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on November 25, 2023, that 6,180 out of 18,582 passed the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering this month.
The results of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld for further verification of submitted documents and five were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations, the PRC added.
Here’s the list of the top 10 passers:
Below is the complete list of successful examinees.
The PRC said that registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online on February 7-9, February 12-16, February 19-23, February 26-29, March 1, March 4-8 and March 11-12, 2024.
“Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” it said.
“The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later,” it added. (LMY)