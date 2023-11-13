LIST: November 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives results

The PRC told the passers that from December 18 to December 22, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

“Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope,” the PRC said.

“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” it added. (LMY)