LIST: November 2023 Nutritionist-Dietitians Licensure Examination results

The PRC announced that the registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online on January 8-12 and January 15-17, 2024.

It advised the passers to visit its website, www.prc.gov.ph, and follow instructions for initial registration.

“Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” it said.

It added that the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later. (LMY)