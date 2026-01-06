List of line items vetoed by Marcos under 2026 GAA

The President said this move is intended to strengthen fiscal discipline and restore public trust after a series of controversies over discretionary spending.

Unprogrammed appropriations are funds set aside outside the regular line item allocations and can be tapped for unforeseen contingencies, countercyclical support, and other administrative priorities.

“Let me be clear: the Unprogrammed Appropriations are not blank checks. We will not allow the Unprogrammed Appropriations to be misused or treated as a backdoor for discretionary spending,” said Marcos.

“Its utilization is provided with safeguards and is only available when clearly defined triggers and tests are met and will be released only after careful validation. My administration will enforce these safeguards without exception to serve the public interest and to advance our national development goals. We will make releases charged from the UA transparent, providing the necessary details on the funding source and the corresponding purpose,” he added.

In a statement, Senator Erwin Tulfo, who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, lauded the veto of the seven projects under the unprogrammed appropriations.

Tulfo earlier questioned the bicameral conference committee’s retention of P243 billion in unprogrammed appropriations under the final version of the 2026 budget bill, warning that such funds could be susceptible to misuse.

He previously pointed out that these unprogrammed funds were linked in the ghost flood control projects and other questionable infrastructure programs.