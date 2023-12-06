LIST: Physical and Occupational Therapists Licensure Exams results

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,288 out of 1,884 examinees passed the Physical Therapists (PT) Licensure Examination and 323 out of 554 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination given in December 2023.
Ma. Angelica Faye Zapanta dela Victoria of Riverside College topped the PT Licensure Examination with a rating of 89.70 percent, while Kizha Marie Sevidal Gabutan of University of the Philippines Manila ranked first in the Occupational Therapists exam with 85 percent rating.
Here’s the list of top 10 passers for Physical and Occupational Therapists exams:
Below is the full list of passers.
The PRC told the passers that registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online on January 29-31, February 1-2, February 5-9 and February 12-16.
“Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” said the PRC. (LMY)