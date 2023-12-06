LIST: Physical and Occupational Therapists Licensure Exams results

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,288 out of 1,884 examinees passed the Physical Therapists (PT) Licensure Examination and 323 out of 554 passed the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination given in December 2023.

Ma. Angelica Faye Zapanta dela Victoria of Riverside College topped the PT Licensure Examination with a rating of 89.70 percent, while Kizha Marie Sevidal Gabutan of University of the Philippines Manila ranked first in the Occupational Therapists exam with 85 percent rating.

Here’s the list of top 10 passers for Physical and Occupational Therapists exams: