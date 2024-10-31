Lists of holidays for 2025

THE Malacañang released on Thursday, October 31, 2024, the list of regular and special non-working holidays for 2025.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation 727 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, declaring the following dates as regular holidays:

January 1 (Wednesday) - New Year’s Day

April 9 (Wednesday) - Araw ng Kagitingan

April 17 - Maundy Thursday

April 18 - Good Friday

May 1 (Thursday) - Labor Day

June 12 (Thursday) - Independence Day

August 25 (Last Monday of August) - National Heroes Day

November 30 (Sunday) - Bonifacio Day

December 25 (Thursday) - Christmas Day

December 30 (Tuesday) - Rizal Day

The following were identified as Special (Non-Working):

August 21 (Thursday) - Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1 (Saturday) - All Saints Day

December 8 (Monday) - Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 31 (Wednesday) - Last Day of the Year

Additional Special (Non-Working) Days:

January 29 (Wednesday) - Chinese New Year

April 19 - Black Saturday

December 24 (Wednesday) - Christmas Eve

October 31 (Friday) - All Saints’ Day Eve

February 25, when the country commemorates the Edsa People Power Revolution Anniversary that unseated Marcos’ father, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was declared a special working day.

For this year, Marcos did not include the Edsa People Power Anniversary in the list of holidays, saying it had a minimum socioeconomic impact as it falls on a Sunday.

In 2023, instead of celebrating the Edsa People Power Revolution anniversary on the day itself February 25, which falls on a Saturday, Marcos moved it to February 24, a Friday, to give way to a long weekend “to enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics.”

“The proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha will be issued after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined in accordance with the Islamic calendar (Hijra) or the lunar calendar, or upon Islamic astronomical calculations, whichever is applicable,” the proclamation stated.

Marcos also declared July 27, 2025 as a special non-working day for the founding anniversary of the Iglesia Ni Cristo, one of the most biggest and most influential religious group in the country.

The proclamation has tasked the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the implementing guidelines for the proclamation, which is expected to take effect immediately. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)