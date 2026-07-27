LIVE UPDATES: Marcos' Sona 2026

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) before a joint session of Congress at the Batasang Pambansa around 4 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2026.
Malacañang said earlier that the length of Marcos' fifth Sona may still change, despite currently running for 1 hour and 20 minutes during practice.
“Medyo mabilis pa ’yun, ah. So, ’di natin alam kung mababago, hahaba pa o medyo iiksi,” said Palace Press Officer Claire Castro when asked about the expected duration of the President’s speech.
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Thousands of demonstrators representing various progressive groups gathered along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s annual address to Congress on Monday, July 27, 2026. | via TPM
'PEOPLE'S SONA' ON COMMONWEALTH
Multisectoral groups lead a protest march along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Demonstrators gathered along designated lanes of the highway to voice their concerns regarding the rising cost of living, fuel and electricity rate hikes, job insecurity, and corruption. | Contributed videos
House Majority Leader Rep. Sandro Marcos welcomed Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian upon his arrival at Congress for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Senators Chiz Escudero and Kiko Pangilinan arrive at the Batasang Pambansa for the 5th State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Kabataan Partylist Representative Renee Co dons a striking Filipiniana, carrying a fan bearing the words "Singilin" and "Panagutin" ahead of the 5th State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026.
House Prosecution Lead Counsel Rep. Gerville Luistro said she is satisfied with the overall performance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and his administration over the past year.
Luistro also said it is up to the President whether he will address the impeachment issue during his State of the Nation Address (Sona). | via PTV
51 arrested over protest-related violations
At least 51 individuals were arrested by police during protest actions ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 5th State of the Nation Address.
PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that arrests were made for illegal public assembly (BP 880), solid waste violations, vandalism, and local ordinances prohibiting face-covering balaclavas. Read more.
Representatives from various embassies and officials from different government agencies attend the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 20th Congress at the Senate on Monday, July 27, 2026. | via PTV
Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos said he expects President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to highlight the government's accomplishments over the past year during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Abalos also said the President is expected to outline the administration's plans and priorities for the years ahead. | via PTV
Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. still has much to accomplish in the remaining two years of his term.
Amid various challenges, Gomez cited the Philippines’ achievement of upper-middle-income status and the signed agreement for the Pax Silica initiative with the United States as among the year’s highlights. The initiative is expected to generate up to one million jobs for Filipinos. | via PTV
Interview with PCO Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro on the preparations and what to expect for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 26, 2026. | via PTV
Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna hopes that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will highlight the government’s strengthened efforts to protect the environment in his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) this Monday, July 27.
Cuna also assured that environmental protection will not be overlooked amid the planned establishment of Pax Silica. | via PTV
Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to mention the issue of alleged irregularities in flood control projects during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026. | via PTV
Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief PGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has instructed deployed police personnel to document any individual or group that will burn effigies during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).
The PNP reminded the public that burning effigies during protests is prohibited by law.
Nartatez assured that the police force will observe maximum tolerance in managing Sona-related demonstrations. | via PTV
Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Janice Degamo is looking forward to the “good news” that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. may announce during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27.
Degamo also expressed confidence in the findings of the ongoing investigations into alleged anomalies in the government’s flood control projects. | via PTV
Palace Press Officer Usec. Claire Castro gave a “100%” rating to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s rehearsal for his 5th State of the Nation Address this Monday, July 27. | via PTV
Lawmakers and guests have begun arriving at the House of Representatives plenary hall ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said he hopes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will prioritize economic growth, infrastructure funding, food security, and disaster resilience during his State of the Nation Address (Sona), while also providing updates on the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.
In a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026, Archival said local government units (LGUs) are looking forward to continued support from the national government, particularly through the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), which provides direct funding for projects implemented by LGUs.
“The economy is my first expectation, followed by infrastructure projects that will help develop our city,” Archival said. | via CAV
"ANG BANSA NATIN GUTAY-GUTAY"
Senator Imee Marcos made a bold statement during the opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 20th Congress by wearing a dress made of patchwork scraps (retaso), declaring it symbolic of a nation torn apart.
Explaining her decision to boycott the State of the Nation Address (Sona) of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., she cited the recent detention of Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta as a tipping point.
Wearing black retaso, a faded bag, mismatched earrings, and photos of her late father, Senator Imee expressed grave concern over the current political divide and the state of Philippine democracy.
"Ang damit ko puros retaso, parang bansa natin gutay-gutay, hiwa-hiwa, biyak-biyak, tira-tira! Ang bag ko kumupas na nga, luma na, puro tira-tira, may earrings na walang kapares at nilagyan ko rin ng mga litrato ng aking ama na walang katulad," she said in a Facebook post.
Cebu 1st District Representative Rhea Gullas dons a modern Filipiniana by Cebu-based designer Cary Santiago for the 5th State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas shares her top expectations for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Treñas highlighted the need for concrete national plans to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices — especially for transport drivers — alongside long-term flood control solutions to protect vulnerable cities like Iloilo. Read more.
SONA BOYCOTT AND PROTEST
Five members of the Senate minority bloc — Senators Imee Marcos, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda, and Robin Padilla — will not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 5th State of the Nation Address (Sona). Read more.
Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Loren Legarda, and Imee Marcos wore black during the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Congress on Monday, July 27, 2026, to express their protest over the detention of Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Rodante Marcoleta.
The five minority senators are not attending President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27.
'SONA SA KATAWHAN 2026'
Members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas stage a protest along Colon Street in Cebu City during the “Sona sa Katawhan 2026” mobilization on Monday, July 27, 2026, presenting their assessment of the country’s condition ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s State of the Nation Address.
The rally highlighted issues such as poverty, low wages, rising prices, corruption, flooding, and alleged state repression.
As part of the protest, demonstrators burned an effigy depicting President Marcos, symbolizing their criticism of his administration. Personnel from the Cebu City Police Office were deployed to monitor the situation and maintain peace and order during the program held on Colon Street ahead of the President’s State of the Nation Address. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
CAYETANO SKIPS MARCOS' FIFTH SONA
Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano will not attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Cayetano said his absence is a form of protest against what he described as the country’s “crumbling democracy.”
The senator said he would instead monitor the proceedings remotely. | via SunStar Davao
Various groups have begun marching along Commonwealth Avenue on Monday, July 27, 2026, as they stage protest actions ahead of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Authorities have deployed security personnel in the area to manage traffic and maintain peace and order as the demonstrations continue.
House opens session, sets legislative priorities
The House of Representatives has officially opened the 2nd Regular Session of the 20th Congress.
Ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 5th State of the Nation Address (Sona), House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III laid out the chamber’s key legislative priorities, focusing on lowering rice prices, expanding healthcare access, strengthening cybersecurity, and ensuring transparency in public spending. Read the full story.
IED found near Senate ahead of Sona
An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in a center island near the Senate of the Philippines along Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City hours ahead of the fifth State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026.
“The suspected IED was successfully rendered safe by the responding EOD Team, and the operation was concluded at approximately 8:40 a.m. on the same date without any untoward incident,” the Southern Police District said. | via TPM
QCPD PREPARATIONS AHEAD OF MARCOS' 5TH SONA
The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) conducted an inspection along Commonwealth Avenue as part of its preparations for the 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona).
Police officials inspected security measures, traffic management plans, and personnel deployment in the area to ensure the orderly and safe conduct of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth Sona on Monday, July 27, 2026.
NO RED CARPET FOR MARCOS' FIFTH SONA
For the second consecutive year, no red carpet was rolled out at the Batasang Pambansa Complex for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 27, 2026.
The decision continues the practice observed during last year’s Sona, where the traditional red carpet was also omitted.
Activists begin marching along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City as they stage a protest against the fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 27, 2026. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
Protesters gathered early along Philcoa, Quezon City hours before the fifth State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27, 2026. | via TPM