Local-imported rice blend sale eyed to prevent spiking prices – DA

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Thursday said it is eyeing the trial sale of blended local and imported rice in May to prevent possible spikes in retail rice prices.

The move came after the DA projected a PHP60 to PHP62 per kilogram price for well-milled and premium rice in September without any government intervention.

As of Wednesday, premium imported rice in Metro Manila sells at PHP55 to PHP63 per kilo, while imported well-milled rice is at PHP48 per kilo, and imported regular-milled rice at PHP42 to PHP43 per kilo, according to the DA Bantay Presyo (Price Watch).

Local premium rice is at PHP52 to PHP60 per kilo, while local well-milled rice and regular milled rice are at PHP50 and PHP50 per kilo, respectively.

The anticipated surge in rice prices takes into account the combined effects of increasing fuel and fertilizer costs, as well as the approaching El Niño phenomenon in the Philippines.

In a message, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the blended rice will initially be available in select retail outlets in Metro Manila.

“Next month, may trials na sa (there will be trials in) retail outlets,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa, meanwhile, said the initiative can help prevent price fluctuations, considering stable international prices of imported rice.

“Ibe-blend mo ‘yung murang imported plus ‘yung mahal na local produced para ‘yung magiging resultang presyo ay bababa (You will blend the cheaper imported rice with the expensive locally-produced rice so the resulting price will be lower),” he said.

The suggested blend is 60 percent imported and 40 percent local rice, or could be a 70:30 imported-to-local ratio.

Besides the blend of local and imported rice, the DA is also looking into the sale of blended rice and corn grits.

The selling price of both blended rice is yet to be determined, according to the DA. (PNA)