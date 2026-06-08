18 ex-marines skip Gatchalian bloc flood control probe

A SENATE Blue Ribbon Committee “consultative meeting” on alleged anomalies in flood control projects proceeded Monday, June 8, 2026, without the appearance of the so-called 18 former Marines whose testimonies had been anticipated as key to the inquiry, drawing disappointment from Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian.



During the meeting of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on flood control anomalies chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo, the panel’s secretariat said it had received no communication from the 18 ex-marines and their legal counsel, Levito Baligod, explaining their absence.



The no-show came despite expectations that the former Marines could shed light on issues being examined by the committee in connection with alleged irregularities in flood control projects.



Later in the meeting, Tulfo said the former soldiers were in the Senate building but they refused to show up as they chose to monitor the proceedings in the office of Senator Robin Padilla.



In his opening statement, Gatchalian. expressed disappointment over the absence of the invited resource persons, saying the hearing was the proper venue for them to present their side and help clarify questions surrounding the controversy.



“Nakakadismaya dahil kung alam ng mga invited guests, partikular ang 18 bodyguards, na sa loob ng kanilang puso ay alam nila ang katotohanan para i-share sa atin ang katotohanan, hindi pwedeng mamili kung kanino lang sila haharap,” Gatchalian said.



He noted that there were still numerous inconsistencies and gaps in the testimonies of the former soldiers, noting that the committee sought to ensure fairness by hearing directly from all sides.



“Maraming inconsistencies, gaps at gusto ko malinawan para maging patas ang pagdinig. Pero sa ganitong sitwasyon, ako personal na nadidismaya kasi hindi tayo nagkaroon ng pagkakataon na matanong sila,” he added.



Also absent from the hearing were several prominent political figures who had been invited by the committee, including former House Speaker Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez, Lanao del Sur Representative Zia Adiong, Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima, Iloilo Representative Julienne Baronda, and Palawan Second District Representative Jose Alvarez.



Their non-attendance was formally communicated to the committee through a letter from House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil, who cited parliamentary courtesy as the basis for their decision not to appear before the Senate panel.



During the opening of the proceedings, Tulfo defended the authority of the Gatchalian-led Senate leadership and the Blue Ribbon Committee to conduct the inquiry.



The senator maintained that the hearing was legitimate and contrasted it with a separate Senate hearing conducted by the Cayetano bloc on June 4, which he described as “illegitimate” and “hao xiao.”



Senator Francis Pangilinan likewise asserted that the Senate leadership reorganization held on June 3, during which Gatchalian was installed as Senate President Pro Tempore and Acting Senate President, was lawful.



The question on Senate leadership has become a central issue amid competing claims between rival blocs within the chamber, with both sides asserting the validity of their actions and committee proceedings.



Despite the absence of several invited personalities, the committee hearing proceeded with the participation of officials from key government agencies.



Among those present were National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag, as well as representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Justice, and Bureau of Immigration.



The committee continued to gather information related to alleged flood control project anomalies as senators sought to determine accountability and identify possible violations of law.



During the June 4 Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing led by the Cayetano bloc, the 18 ex-marines named several House lawmakers, senators and former Cabinet secretaries who allegedly received suitcases containing millions worth of cash, including those invited by the Blue Ribbon led by Tulfo, as well as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.



The 18 ex-marines claimed to have served as driver and security detail of fugitive former Ako-Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co, who allegedly masterminded the flood control anomalies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)