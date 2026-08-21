24 OFW housing facilities padlocked

A TOTAL of 24 accommodation facilities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) awaiting deployment have been padlocked by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in less than three months.

The 24 housing facilities were found to be either unregistered with the DMW or had unsafe and inhumane living conditions, according to the Department.

“We have been cracking down on accommodations for OFW recruits that are unregistered with the DMW,” said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac in a social media post.

During the DMW’s closure operations since June 6, 2026, a total of 519 OFW applicants have been rescued.

The latest facility to be closed down was an accommodation facility in Barangay San Antonio, Parañaque City.

The facility was reportedly maintained and shared by two licensed recruitment agencies — ATC Human Resources, Inc. and Rock Solid Manpower & Consultancy, Inc.

“During the operation, the team documented serious conditions affecting the safety, dignity, health, and welfare of the OFW applicants,” said the DMW.

The Department said a total of 68 OFW applicants were rescued from the facility during the operation.

They were subsequently brought to an OWWA-accredited hotel in Pasay City for temporary accommodation, further welfare assistance, and statement-taking.

“The rescued OFW applicants are now under the care of OWWA, and will undergo individual statement-taking and further welfare assessment to establish the full circumstances of their stay at the facility and determine whether additional violations were committed,” said the DMW. (Anton Banal)