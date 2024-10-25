80 more UAE OFWs return home after amnesty

BARELY a week before the end of the two-month visa amnesty program of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 80 more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been successfully brought home.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said there were 80 OFWs who arrived on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)-Terminal 1 via Flight PR659.

"This morning, an additional batch of 80 OFWs and eight dependents were successfully repatriated from Abu Dhabi and Dubai," the Owwa said.

"They are among the Filipinos who availed of the UAE Amnesty Program," it added.

The UAE government earlier announced a two-month visa amnesty program from September 1 to October 31.

The program gives an opportunity for individuals residing illegally in the country to either regularize their residency status or leave the UAE without incurring penalties. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)