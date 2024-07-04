AFP launches 'Mulat' plan for West Philippine Sea awareness

TO HELP Filipinos better understand the ongoing issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Armed Forces of the Philippines launched a communication plan aimed at increasing awareness and clarity.

With the central theme "Our Seas, Our Rights, Our Future," The AFP launched the "Mulat" Communication Plan for the West Philippine Sea on June 28, 2024.

This strategic initiative aims to combat misinformation and increase public awareness regarding the country's rights and sovereignty in the region.

Rooted in the Tagalog word "mulat," which translates to "awaken," the AFP seeks to ignite patriotic sentiments and engage Filipinos to advocate for the country's rights and future.

During the formal launch of the communication plan on June 28, AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. underscored the defense of the country's seas, rights, and future.

"Ipagtatanggol po natin ang ating karagatan, karapatan at ang ating kinabukasan. Ang ginagawa natin ay hindi lang para sa kasalukuyan but we are also doing this for the future generation of Filipinos," Brawner said.

Tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea have escalated due to conflicting territorial claims and disputes over maritime resources.

The Philippines, backed by international law, asserts sovereignty over the area, while China's expansive claims have sparked maritime confrontations and diplomatic friction in the region. (Althea Penetrante, UP Tacloban Intern)