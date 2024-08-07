Angara gets CA’s confirmation as DepEd secretary

THE Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, the appointment of former Senator Sonny Angara as the secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The CA approved Angara’s appointment during a plenary session presided over by Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero hours after the CA Committee on Education chaired by Senator Raffy Tulfo quickly approved the motion to recommend the plenary Angara's appointment.

Tulfo noted the academic achievements, awards, public service work, experience in finance, and legislative accomplishments of Angara, which makes him the right man for the job.

“I know that Secretary Sonny will be more than capable of leading the country to a better future for the students that he will take under his wing,” he said.

Among Angara’s key accomplishments include laws that address the welfare and needs of teachers and students, such as the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, Excellence in Teacher Education Act, Inclusive Education Act, Alternative Learning System Act, Free College Law, Universal Access to Tertiary Education Act, Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, Anti-Bullying Law, and the Student Fare Discount.

Angara formally took office on July 18, following the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Deped Secretary. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)