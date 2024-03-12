Angara: Procurement law amendments to boost efficiency, curb corruption

The Senator clarified that the wastage was not entirely due to corruption but also the inefficiencies of the government entities and the procurement process as a whole.

“We have seen agencies whose procurement of basic supplies take an inordinate amount of time to complete. There is a lack of true competition among bidders and oftentimes agencies are unable to undertake the procurement of goods due to poor planning or they are tied up by the procedures under the law,” Angara said.

A 2019 World Bank analysis of Philippine procurement data found that if the Philippines were to employ better procurement strategies and policies, it could save up to 29 percent of the total procurement spend.

Considering the years covered by the study (2014 to 2018), the savings would have amounted to P1.2 trillion.

Worldwide, public procurement makes up an average of 12 to 20 percent of a country’s GDP. For instance, the GDP of the Philippines in 2023 was equivalent to around P24.28 trillion so public procurement would amount to approximately P4.9 trillion.

The current administration is well aware of the problems with public procurement and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself has highlighted the importance of pursuing further reforms in the GPRA.

In his last State of the Nation Address, the President said that such amendments are needed to make public procurement more attuned to the changing times, in a bid for government “not only to become more effective, but more, to become truly transformative.”

Among the amendments being pursued in the current review of the GPRA is the requirement for agencies to institute better planning and early procurement activities since a lot of the failures in the process are a result of poor planning.

A provision on the Most Economically Advantageous Responsive Bid (MEARB) will be introduced to address the issues encountered with the award criterion under RA 9184 of the Lowest Calculated Bid, or simply put, awarding the contract to the least expensive bid. Based on feedback from the different agencies, this has resulted in the procurement of subpar or low-quality goods. With the MEARB, the awarding of bids will factor in quality, alongside cost.

The Department of Budget and Management would be tasked with creating procurement positions for the different government agencies. This will ensure the professionalization of government procurement practitioners, who will have the qualifications needed to effectively fulfill their mandates.

There will be an emphasis on domestic preference in the supply of goods and services. This will not only broaden the options of the government in sourcing their requirements, but will also help domestic industries grow and become more competitive.

“Ito’y aming sinama para ang gobyerno mismo ang mauuna sap ag-suporta ng mga ‘Tatak Pinoy’ na industriya para mas mabilis sila maging globally competitive,” said Angara, who is the principal author and sponsor of R.A. 11981, or the Tatak Pinoy Act.

Consistent with Tatak Pinoy and the effort to encourage more microenterprises and startups to participate in the government procurement program, Angara said the GPRA will pave the way for a more inclusive process by ensuring there are equal opportunities for big and small players alike.

“Inaasahan naming na ang pagsasabatas ng reporma sa GPRA ay hindi lamang bibilis ang procurement ng gobyerno, ito’y magiging mas epektibo din. At sa ganitong paraan, iigting ang kapasidad ng gobyerno para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng sambayanang Pilipino. At kapag lalong gumanda at bumilis ang pag-responde, mas lalalim ang tiwala at panatag ng loob ng taong bayan sa ating gobyerno,” Angara said. (PR)