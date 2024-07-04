ASF vaccine available soon

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Thursday, July 4, 2024, that a vaccine against African Swine Fever (ASF) will soon be available for commercial use in the Philippines.

The DA said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to approve the commercial trial of the vaccines in two weeks, paving the way for their distribution across the country.

"Malapit nang lumabas yung approval sa vaccine for the swine," DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said at the sidelines of the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF) event in Calbayog City, Samar.

This development is anticipated to significantly decrease the spread of ASF, which has affected the swine industry in the Philippines.

"The vaccine from Vietnam really works. So, that solves our problem," Laurel said.

The DA is optimistic that the vaccine will be a turning point in the fight against ASF, which would benefit the swine farmers and the agricultural sector in the Philippines. (Chamie Grado, UP Tacloban Intern)