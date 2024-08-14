Bamban councilor to serve as acting mayor

MUNICIPAL Council Erano Timbang will take oath as the acting mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, following the dismissal of embattled Mayor Alice Guo, Interior and Local Government Secretary (DILG) Benhur Abalos Jr. said Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

In an interview with reporters, Abalos said that Timbang will be sworn in at Camp Crame in Quezon City this afternoon.

He said Bamban Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion, who is supposed to replace Guo, is also suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman for three months.

“We go by succession, however, kung wala ang mayor, it should be the vice mayor, pero ang vice mayor ay suspended ng tatlong buwan. Ang problema, kung suspended ng tatlong buwan, sino ang pipirma sa mga pasweldo, tubig, kuryente, kinakailangang permit so maglalagay muna kami ng uupo ng tatlong buwan kasi after uupo na ang mayor,” Abalos said.

(We follow succession; however, if the mayor is absent, it should be the vice mayor who takes over. But the vice mayor is suspended for three months. The problem is, if the vice mayor is suspended for three months, who will sign off on payroll, utilities, and necessary permits? So, we will need to appoint someone to handle these matters for the three months, until the mayor returns.)

“Sana galangin natin ang desisyon ng korte dahil ang bansang may demokrasya ang basehan nito ang hustisya, at basehan ng batas. Ito ay dumaan sa proseso so sana galangin po natin ito,” he added.

(Let us respect the court's decision because a democratic country is based on justice and the rule of law. This has gone through the proper process, so I hope we will respect it.)

On Tuesday, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Guo’s dismissal from the service after she was found guilty of grave misconduct in relation to her alleged involvement in the illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

She was meted the penalty of dismissal from the service with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification to re-enter government service.

The Office of the Ombudsman also imposed a three-month suspension on Edwin Campo, Adenn Sigua, Leonardo Anunciacion, Johny Sales, Jayson Galang, Nikko Balilo, Ernesto Salting, Jose M. Salting Jr., Robin Mangiliman, Jose Casmo Aguilar, Mary Andrei Lacsamana, and Ranier Rivera, all of whom are either former or incumbent Sangguniang Bayan members of Bamban.

The charges were filed against them by the DILG. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)