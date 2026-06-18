BI places Ateneo basketball officials under watchlist in Aurora drowning probe

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has confirmed that it has received an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against several individuals linked to the Ateneo men’s basketball program in connection with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of two players in Aurora.

Named in the ILBO are Thomas Anthony “Tab” Baldwin, former head coach of the Ateneo men’s basketball team; Christopher Quimpo, former team manager; and assistant coaches Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., Dean Castaño, and Sandro Soriano.

According to the BI, the individuals have been included in its database for close monitoring of their travel movements. Immigration officers at airports and ports of exit have been directed to coordinate with and immediately notify relevant government agencies should any of the listed individuals be encountered.

The bureau also said that, based on its records, none of the individuals covered by the ILBO have any recent outbound travel history.

The lookout order is part of the continuing investigation into the deaths of Ateneo basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili in Aurora, which has drawn heightened scrutiny from authorities in recent weeks. (RJL)