CBCP official backs energy emergency declaration

AN OFFICIAL of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, welcomed the declaration of a state of national energy emergency by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In an interview, Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo said he believes the declaration, which provides the National Government room to secure fuel supply and cushion economic impact, is the "call of the time."

"I would not say that it's too late, I would not say very timely. But I would say we need it. It's the call of the time to stop the uncontrolled rise in prices," Bagaforo said.

"I think the government has that responsibility of regulating any of the things, most especially concerns on the economic life of our countrymen. So this is very positive and highly commendable," he added.

The statement followed surging fuel prices due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The spike in oil prices resulted in increased costs for basic commodities and services in the Philippines.

Bishop Bagaforo called on the faithful to help those in need.

He urged acts of charity to help those severely affected by economic hardships.

"Let us be mindful of our fellowmen. Look for ways that we can help our fellowmen amidst all these problems that we have. I'm sure many would be affected by this crisis, no food or no transportation. Let us be more generous and more charitable especially at this time when our fellowmen need our help," the prelate said.

"For those who have the capacity to help, this is a great opportunity. This is a great time that we would be able to manifest our being Christian to others," Bishop Bagaforo said.

The emergency was formalized through Executive Order (EO) 110, which activated the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) program. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)