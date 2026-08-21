CBCP urges clergy to help Pinoys prepare for 2028 polls

THE head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is rallying members of the local Church to help Filipinos prepare for the forthcoming May 2028 national and local elections.

Speaking at the 70th annual national assembly of the Pontifical Mission Societies-Philippines, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera urged members of the clergy to help the faithful properly discern whom to vote for in the next elections.

“As we prepare for the coming presidential election, we are called to accompany our people in forming consciences that are guided by faith, truth, and authentic human values,” said Garcera.

Garcera said this does not mean that the clergy should endorse specific candidates but rather focus on the qualities needed in leaders.

“A truly missionary Church does not impose political choices, but it helps the faithful discern wisely, participate responsibly, and promote the common good with a heart shaped by the Gospel,” explained the prelate.

The CBCP chief said he believes that guidance from the clergy will be significant, considering the reverence Filipinos have for the Church.

“When I reflect on the Church in the Philippines, I do so with great hope. Our people love the Church. Our communities are rich in faith. Our families continue to value prayer. Our clergy, religious, and lay leaders continue to serve with remarkable dedication. These are not merely human strengths; they are gifts of God’s grace,” said Garcera.

In past elections, the CBCP has consistently shied away from endorsing specific candidates. Instead, the bishops have opted to issue guidance on the qualities and characteristics that voters should look for among candidates. The next national and local elections in the Philippines are scheduled for May 2028. (Anton Banal)