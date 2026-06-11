COC filing for Cavite special polls set July 15-17

INDIVIDUALS aspiring to succeed the expelled Francisco Barzaga Jr. as representative of the 4th District of Cavite may formalize it by middle of July, 2026.

In an interview, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia disclosed that the filing period for the Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) is set for next month.

"We would like to tell you that the filing of candidacy will happen on July 15 to 17. Ganoon lang po kaiksi," said Garcia.

The COC filing period comes ahead of the special polls in Cavite set on August 29.

"The Commission en Banc has approved that there will be a special election on August 29," said Garcia.

He said they also want to conclude the special polls immediately on the next day with the proclamation of the winning candidate.

"We intend to proclaim the winning Member of the House of Representative by the next morning, the morning after the election," said Garcia.

With a vote of 265-14 with eight abstentions, the House of Representatives recently expelled Barzaga for disorderly conduct.

The Comelec has already said that they are mandated to conduct the special polls to fill up the vacant seat in the Lower House. (Anton Banal/Sunstar Philippines)