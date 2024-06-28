Comelec eyes poll offense case vs Guo

IN THE wake of the unmasking of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo as a Chinese pretending to be a Filipino, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is now looking at filing an election offense case against the individual believed to also be Guo Hua Ping.

In a phone interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are not ruling out the possibility of filing a criminal offense case against Guo for making false claims in her certificate of candidacy (COC) when she ran for mayor in the 2022 elections.

"It is possible to file an election offense case based on misrepresentation (in the COC)," said Garcia.

Asked if the poll body is prepared to take such an action against Guo, the poll chief answered in the affirmative.

"We are closely monitoring the developments. If the evidence warrants, yes, we will," said Garcia.

On the other hand, he said a disqualification case being filed against Guo is no longer feasible since she has long been proclaimed and has assumed her post.

"Her case is no longer under the jurisdiction of the Comelec," said the official.

But if she elects to run anew in the 2025 polls, Garcia said Guo may already face disqualification charges.

"If she files a COC anew for the 2025 elections, she will be vulnerable to such petitions," said Garcia.

On Thursday, a report from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) showed Mayor Guo's fingerprints matching that of Guo Hua Ping.

Guo Hua Ping is a Chinese girl who entered the Philippines when she was just 13 years old in 2003.

Mayor Guo, meanwhile, is being accused as a Chinese national posing as a Filipino citizen to facilitate the alleged crimes being committed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)