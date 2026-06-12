Comelec: P200M needed to hold Cavite special polls

AROUND P200 million will be needed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to be able to conduct the special polls in the 4th District of Cavite set on August 29, 2026.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are in search for funding for the special polls.

"We'll need more or less P200 million. So, at present, the Comelec is still looking at where we will get the funds," said Garcia.

"But just the same, we are declaring, and the En Banc has approved, that there will be a special election on August 29, 2026," he added.

In the meantime, the poll chief said they will be saving some of the agency's funds.

"We will save up. That's our number one contingency measure. As we always say, the Comelec will always find ways... As long as we can save up, we will save up," said Garcia.

But while the Commission aims to be thrifty, the official assured poll workers that their honoraria shall not be reduced.

"We will never compromise the honoraria to be received by the teachers. That one is clear," said Garcia.

With a vote of 265-14 with eight abstentions, the House of Representatives recently expelled Cavite (4th District) Representative Francisco Barzaga Jr. for disorderly conduct.

The Comelec announced that the special polls for the replacement of Barzaga is set to be held on August 29. (Anton Banal/ Sunstar Philippines)