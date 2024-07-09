Comelec to issue digital voter’s ID for overseas voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to issue digital voter’s identification (IDs) cards for Filipino voters abroad, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The modernized voter’s ID will only be issued to overseas Filipino voters. This is to facilitate the registration process for pilot internet voting in the forthcoming May 2025 midterm elections, Garcia said.

Registered overseas Filipino voters will be able to request their digital voter’s ID by emailing a dedicated email address provided by Comelec.

Pre-enrolment for overseas voters who are interested in participating in the internet voting will commence February 12, 2025 to May 12, 2025. This process will require the submission of personal information and government-issued identification documents.

In cases where the Philippine passport or seafarer’s identification record book is not available, the Comelec has stated that the digital voter’s ID may be presented as an acceptable alternative government-issued ID.

The Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) will be used for the overseas voting process in the 2025 midterm elections. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban Intern)