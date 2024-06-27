Court issues gag order in cases related to Degamo’s murder

A MANILA court has barred any involved parties to discuss the merits of the case related to the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

The court has issued a gag order, which prevents concerned parties from talking about the merits of the case with the public.

In an interview with reporters, Department of Justice Mico Clavano welcomed this development, considering the sensitivity of the case.

“We think it is very prudent and diligent for the court to issue such an order. And kami, susunod po kami because we would rather battle it out in court (and we will comply because we would rather battle it out in court),” he said.

“We would rather do this behind closed doors dahil napaka-sensitive po ng mga operational details nito (because the operational details are very sensitive),” he added.

He also took a swipe against “propaganda” and “fake news” circulating online in relation to the case.

“Kami nagsasalita lang naman kami dahil may lumalabas na hindi tama. So, we feel that it's our obligation and mandate. To correct certain notions that have been put out on social media and media,” Clavano said.

(We are just speaking out because there are things coming out that are not right. So, we feel that it's our obligation and mandate to correct certain notions that have been put out on social media and media.)

“Ang sinasabi natin from the start na ang tamang venue, ang tamang channel at forum dito ay ang korte mismo. Kaya hindi na dapat tayo magsasalita sa social media,” he added.

(What we have been saying from the start is that the proper venue, the proper channel and forum for this is the court itself. Therefore, we should no longer speak on social media.)

Degamo murder

Degamo was murdered in his house by several armed men on March 4, 2023, which also resulted in the death of 11 other innocent individuals.

Tagged as the brains behind Degamo’s execution was then Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Teves was out of the country when Degamo’s killing took place and he has since refused to come back home due to what he claimed are threats against his life.

Teves is currently undergoing extradition proceedings in Timor Leste, where he was arrested in March over an Interpol red notice.

In the past few weeks, there seems to be a word war between the DOJ and Teves's legal counsel who claimed that the former lawmaker has already been released from detention “because the Philippine government screwed up.”

(In the past few weeks, there seems to be a war of words between the DOJ and Teves's legal counsel, who claimed that the former lawmaker has already been released from detention "because the Philippine government screwed up.")

Aside from Degamo’s killing, Teves also has a standing arrest warrant over the killing of several individuals in the province since 2019.

Teves was also designated as a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council, and his passport was canceled on the orders of the DOJ. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)