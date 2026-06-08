Curlee Discaya arrested at Senate over Bulacan flood control case

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) served on Monday, June 8, 2026, an arrest warrant on controversial contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya at the Senate, where he had been under custody after being cited in contempt during an ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.



PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the implementation of the warrant was led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), carried out in coordination with Senate authorities to ensure an orderly and lawful turnover of Discaya.



Discaya was ordered arrested by a Bulacan court over alleged anomalous flood control project.

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He underwent booking procedures before he was brought to Malolos Bulacan, clad in an orange detainee shirt, for the return of the warrant.



The arrest stemmed from a case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman for malversation through falsification of public documents, involving an allegedly anomalous flood control project in Calumpit, Bulacan last week.



On Friday, June 5, 2026, the Regional Trial Court of Bulacan, Branch 20, ordered the arrest of Discaya, his wife, Sarah, and nine other individuals in connection with the case.



According to the PNP, some of the accused, including Discaya’s wife and three others, are already being held in separate detention facilities for other pending cases.



Sarah is detained in Cebu over a graft and malversation case stemmed from anomalous P96.5-million concrete revetment project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, awarded to the St. Timothy Construction Corporation.



Police operations are continuing to locate and arrest the remaining respondents who have yet to be taken into custody.



Nartatez emphasized that all individuals covered by the warrant would be treated equally under the law.



“There will be no special treatment. All persons subject to lawful arrest will be accorded the same standards of professionalism and due process,” he said.



The PNP chief also noted that the offense charged is non-bailable, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.



“We want the public to be assured that the PNP remains committed to the principle that no one is above the law and no one is below the protection of the law,” Nartatez said.



“Our role is not to determine guilt or innocence but to ensure the lawful implementation of court orders and support the administration of justice,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)