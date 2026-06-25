DepEd orders nationwide school safety audit following student safety concerns

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered a nationwide safety audit of schools and a review of existing policies aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students.

The audit will examine the effectiveness of current school safety measures, including learner protection mechanisms, anti-bullying initiatives, and mental health programs implemented across the country.

According to DepEd, school safety protocols must be updated to address current challenges and aligned with the measures being implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), and local government units.

DepEd Undersecretary Malcom Garma said the audit seeks to determine how many schools have regular security provisions in place, including security guards stationed at gates or conducting patrols on campus.

“We want to know how many of our schools already have security guards regularly manning the gates or roving around the premises. We are also assessing how many schools have CCTV systems, how many have the capacity to install them, and how many currently have provisions for metal detectors,” Garma explained. (RJL)