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DepEd orders nationwide school safety audit following student safety concerns

HEIGHTENED ALERT. A security personnel monitors arriving students and parents at the entrance gate of Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Central Elementary School SPED Center in Davao City. Following the unprecedented June 22 school shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that left three students dead and 20 others injured, the Department of Education (DepEd) and police authorities have ordered stricter implementation of campus entry and security screening protocols nationwide.
HEIGHTENED ALERT. A security personnel monitors arriving students and parents at the entrance gate of Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Central Elementary School SPED Center in Davao City. Following the unprecedented June 22 school shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that left three students dead and 20 others injured, the Department of Education (DepEd) and police authorities have ordered stricter implementation of campus entry and security screening protocols nationwide.Hannah Micaella Albino / SPAMAST, SunStar Intern
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THE Department of Education (DepEd) has ordered a nationwide safety audit of schools and a review of existing policies aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students.

The audit will examine the effectiveness of current school safety measures, including learner protection mechanisms, anti-bullying initiatives, and mental health programs implemented across the country.

According to DepEd, school safety protocols must be updated to address current challenges and aligned with the measures being implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), and local government units.

DepEd Undersecretary Malcom Garma said the audit seeks to determine how many schools have regular security provisions in place, including security guards stationed at gates or conducting patrols on campus.

“We want to know how many of our schools already have security guards regularly manning the gates or roving around the premises. We are also assessing how many schools have CCTV systems, how many have the capacity to install them, and how many currently have provisions for metal detectors,” Garma explained. (RJL)

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