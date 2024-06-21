DOH: Human-to-human transmission of Q fever rare

AMID the detection of Q fever bacteria in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, June 21, 2024, sought to allay fears of the public saying human-to-human transmission of the zoonotic disease is rare.

In a statement, the DOH said that while a thorough assessment of risks to human health status is still underway, transmission among humans is uncommon.

"It is a usually mild zoonotic disease found in animals that can be transmitted to humans, especially among farmers and animal handlers, who are in frequent contact with infected animals," said the DOH.

"Human-to-human transmission is rare," it added.

The health department said symptoms in humans develop within two to three weeks after exposure, and are commonly non-specific and mild, including fever, fatigue, headache, cough, nausea, and vomiting.

It can be cured by antibiotics, which are widely available in the Philippines.

On the other hand, the DOH advises the public to avoid contact with animals suspected to have Q fever.

On Friday, the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) announced the detection of the first case of Q fever in dozens of goats imported from the United States.

The DA-BAI reported that out of the 94 goats that arrived in the country, 19 samples tested positive for Q fever. (HDT)