DSWD to provide P5,000 aid to drivers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will distribute starting next week P5,000 in financial assistance to public utility vehicle drivers to mitigate the effects of rising fuel prices.

In a press conference, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the distribution for drivers of tricycles, jeepneys, taxis, buses, UV Express, and transportation network vehicle services (TNVS) will begin in Metro Manila on Tuesday, March 17.

“Ang utos ng ating pangulo ay nationwide so i-kick-off lang natin sa Metro Manila, pero sunod-sunod na yan (sa ibang regions). Hindi na yan magtatagal, one after the other mangyayari ho yan. Ang DSWD naman, may nationwide offices kami who will do the simultaneous payouts,” he said.

(The President’s order is nationwide, so we will kick off the distribution in Metro Manila followed by other regions. This will proceed quickly and occur in succession. The DSWD has nationwide offices that will conduct the simultaneous payouts.)

Gatchalian said the funds will be sourced from the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, which has a P60 billion allocation for the year.

“Ang instruction ng ating pangulo, that is at our disposal. Ibig sabihin, nilinya na namin kaagad ang P30 billion para kung tatagal pa itong krisis sa gitnang silangan ay hindi ito magiging isang beses lamang, naka stand by na ang P30 billion handang handa na ang DSWD,” Gatchalian said.

(The President’s instruction is that these funds are at our disposal. This means the National Government immediately allocated P30 billion so that if the crisis in the Middle East persists, the assistance will not be a one-time occurrence. The P30 billion is on standby and the DSWD is fully prepared.)

“Nakakasa na rin ang mga mayors, this is a whole of government approach para masigurado natin na the poor the marginalized and the vulnerable, lalong lalo na ‘yung ating mga driver na mga apektado, ay hindi lumubog sa mga nangyayaring krisis sa gitnang silangan,” he said.

(The mayors are prepared. This is a whole-of-government approach to ensure that the poor, the marginalized, and the vulnerable, especially our affected drivers, do not suffer further from the ongoing crisis in the Middle East)

DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said over 360,000 drivers, excluding tricycle drivers, will benefit from the program. Local government units are still consolidating the list of qualified tricycle drivers.

Gatchalian said the DSWD is coordinating with the Department of Agriculture to provide financial assistance to fishermen.

In an interview in New York, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the National Government is seeking alternative oil sources to boost the country’s supply.

“Naghahanap tayo ng iba’t ibang lugar na makapagbigay ng supply sa atin. We are talking to countries that we normally do not buy oil from, but hopefully we will come to an agreement with them and that we will get further supply from them,” Marcos said.

(The National Government is searching for different regions to provide supply. We are talking to countries from which we do not normally buy oil, but hopefully we will reach an agreement to secure further supply from them.)

“The real problem that everyone is dealing with is we don’t know how long this will last,” Marcos said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)