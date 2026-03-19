FDA: VAT-free drugs list updates out quarterly

THE highy anticipated value-added tax (VAT)-exempt pharmaceutical products list of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes out on a quarterly basis.

The health regulatory agency issued the advisory to the public awaiting the list.

"Updates to the List of VAT-Exempt Pharmaceutical Products for Human Use are incorporated through the FDA’s regular quarterly updates," said the FDA via Advisory 2026-0382.

The agency will now receive requests for inclusion or delisting of pharmaceutical products from marketing authorization holders (MAHs).

"Requests for the inclusion, delisting, or correction of entries in the list of medicines for diabetes, hypertension, cancer, high cholesterol, mental illnesses, tuberculosis, or kidney diseases shall be submitted to Center for Drug Regulation and Research (CDRR)," said the FDA.

In making the request, the health regulatory agency said it will require the generic name, brand name, dosage strength, dosage form, route of administration, Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) number, and indication.

The FDA will also require from the MAH the type of request, specific list of concern, and other relevant details, such as the justification for the request.

Under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Act, VAT exemption is granted to certain health products.

This is in line with National Government efforts to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)